Man accused in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian believed he struck deer, police say

FOLEY, Ala. — An Alabama man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident said he believed he had struck a deer, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Kaleb Ryan Owens, 42, of Foley, was arrested on Friday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death, according to Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

He is accused in the death of Nycole Tasheena Tate, 30, Foley, WALA-TV reported. Tate, who was walking along County Road 65 and Airport Road, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 8:30 p.m. CDT on Thursday, according to the television station.

Investigators working the scene said they received a call at about 11 p.m. CDT from Owens, who had allegedly called 911, AL.com reported.

“Mr. Owens had called in and saw it on social media or somewhere and said that he had believed that he had struck a deer in that area and was calling to let us know,” Foley police Chief Thurston Bullock said, according to WALA.

Detectives spoke with Owens and learned that his 2008 white BMW had damage “consistent” with the collision and evidence at the scene, WKRG-TV reported. Investigators added that while Owen was initially cooperative, he later requested an attorney.

Investigators determined there was enough evidence to support probable cause and Owns was taken into custody.

“Looking at the totality of all the evidence that we had at hand, we do not believe the story that he thought it was a deer and at the end of the day, he should have stopped and checked it out instead of continuing on,” Bullock said. “Things may be struck in the roadway and you, not be sure what they are, but it’s important if it’s safe to do so.

“Check it out or at least call something in or move to the side of the road where it’s safe and call it in and let us check it out if you can’t for some reason, but just don’t leave the scene of an accident.”

Owens bail was set at $30,000 during a hearing on Friday,

If he is convicted, Owens could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and face of up to $15,000, AL.com reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group