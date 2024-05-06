Almost 4,000 without power in South Seattle

SOUTH SEATTLE — According to Seattle City Light, almost 4,000 customers experienced power outages in the Rainier Valley area on Sunday.

As of 6:30 p.m., only 400 customers were reported to be without power.

The cause is still being investigated, and no restoration time has been determined.

Visit the Seattle City Light webpage for a map of the outages and more information.

Crews are responding to outages in the Rainier Valley area affecting approx. 3,600 customers. The cause is under investigation, and an estimated time of restoration is yet to be determined. Follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH pic.twitter.com/qas1qkm00E — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) May 6, 2024

