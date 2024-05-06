Local

Almost 4,000 without power in South Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff

South Seattle power outage

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SOUTH SEATTLE — According to Seattle City Light, almost 4,000 customers experienced power outages in the Rainier Valley area on Sunday.

As of 6:30 p.m., only 400 customers were reported to be without power.

The cause is still being investigated, and no restoration time has been determined.

Visit the Seattle City Light webpage for a map of the outages and more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read