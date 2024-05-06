BREAKING: Downed powerlines cause street closure on Aurora Ave North

SEATTLE — Fire and police crews are responding to reports of an electrical transformer fire with wires down in the 14200 block of Aurora Ave North.

Seattle Department of Transportation reported that a collision on Aurora Ave North at North 141st Street is blocking all Northbound and Southbound lanes.

According to Seattle Police Department (SPD), shortly after 4pm one vehicle collided with a light pole.

The driver was able to get out of the car, and no arrests or injuries were reported.

According to the Seattle City Light outage map, 772 people are currently out of power in that area.

Seattle Fire Department (SFD) reported that firefighters on scene are reporting no active fire.

According to SFD, they have reduced the fire and aid response and are turning the scene over to Seattle City Light.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.





