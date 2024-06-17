Kenya Moore suspended from RHOA over claims of ‘revenge porn’

Kenya Moore has been suspended indefinitely from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” by Bravo following claims of “revenge porn,” according to WSB-TV.

The network announced it would suspend the 1993 Miss USA after an altercation with new cast member Brittany “Brit” Eady, an insurance mogul, a source familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly told USA Today.

The incident happened as the network was filming its 16th season of the show.

According to People, Moore was suspended for unveiling photos depicting Eady allegedly participating in a sex act during the grand opening of Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta.

Moore responded via X earlier this month before she was suspended.

“I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail,” Moore said on the platform on June 8, adding a fire emoji. “I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16″.

Eady addressed the controversy on Instagram, saying “It never feels good to be targeted or HAZED.”

It is not clear if Moore will return to the cast.

Cast members for season 16 are Moore, Porsha Williams, Shamea Morton Mwangi and Drew Sidora and new cast members Eady, Angela Oakley and Kelli Ferrell. Former “RHOA” cast member Cynthia Bailey is an official “friend of the group.”





