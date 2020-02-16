J.J. Watt, Kealia Ohai get married in Bahamas

Houston Texans defensive star J.J. Watt and women’s soccer star Kealia Ohai were married Saturday in the Bahamas, according to several media outlets.
The pair said their vows in a surprise ceremony, KTRK reported.
Ohai’s former teammate, Amber Brooks, posted several photos and videos on Instagram. and Crystal Dunn, who played with Ohai on the U.S. National Team, posted photos of the beautiful bride on her Instagram Story.
Watt proposed to Ohai in May 2019 when both were vacationing in the Bahamas, KHOU reported.
Watt fueled speculation about a wedding when he wrote, “My Valentine now and forever” under an Instagram photo of the couple Friday.
Ohai similarly posted an Instagram photo of her and Watt with the caption, “I love you forever.”
The couple have been together for four years, KHOU reported.
