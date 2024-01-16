Jason Kelce tells teammates he’s retiring, reports say

One of the Kelce brothers may be hanging up his cleats and pads.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has told his teammates that he plans to retire, The Associated Press reported.

Three sources confirmed the news to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

News of the 13-year veteran’s supposed retirement came days after the Eagles lost to Tampa Bay 32-9. The loss left Kelce in tears on the sidelines. He also did not speak to the media after the end of the game.

The Athletic reported that he left the field alone and was met by Eagles general manager Howie Roseman before he told the media, “No, guys. Not today. Sorry,” when asked for an interview.

Kelce had been considering retirement in the past, with Coach Nick Sirianni sending a keg of beer to the center’s home to persuade him to stay in 2022.

He was to become a free agent in March, ESPN reported.

The news should also not come as a surprise to fans, as he told reporters as late as last week that he had already thought about playing his last game three years ago, The Athletic reported. During the Amazon Prime documentary “Kelce,” he talked about his health and quality of life.

Right tackle Lane Johnson said that Kelce “hinted” to the team that it was his last season, ESPN reported.

Along with more than a decade in the NFL, the Eagle has 156 starts and six All-Pro Team selections after being the sixth-round draft pick in 2011. He missed most of the 2012 season with a partial MCL tear and a fully torn ACL.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts called Kelce a legend.

“He’s a legend in the city. Really in the league. I don’t want to do a disservice to him and the things he’s been able to do and overcome. His journey to where he is now didn’t come easy. It’s been a long, long time coming for him, and every year since I’ve been here it’s been, are you going to come back? But he knows how much I love and appreciate him. He knows how much I’ve learned from him. He’ll forever have a special place in my heart,” Hurts said.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata said, “He’s a true leader to the final whistle. He’s real positive. Trying to get the guy’s spirits going. Get us going. He’s a true leader till the final whistle. That’s why I love him. Guy taught me how to lead. And, yeah, it’s tough. It’s tough out there. Really was,” The Athletic reported.

Still, if Kelce is retiring, his mother, Donna Kelce, will continue seeing one of her sons playing the game.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are still in the playoffs after their wild-card win against the Dolphins 26-7. Next, they take on the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday at 5:30 p.m., The Kansas City Star reported.

