Jack is back: Sam Waterston returns as DA in ‘Law & Order’

Jack McCoy is back in court.

Sam Waterston, who played the passionate district attorney on “Law & Order” from 1994 to 2010, reprises his role when the long-running series premieres on Feb. 24, People reported.

NBC released the first promo for the series on Thursday. Waterston, 81, as McCoy, notes in the brief clip that “it’s OK to be the hero, as long as you win.”

The trailer ends with the franchise’s “dun dun” sound.

12 years in the making. #LawAndOrder returns on February 24th pic.twitter.com/qPxLn2Gzke — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) January 21, 2022

Waterston starred in “Law & Order” from Season 5 in 1994 until its finale in 2010, according to IMDb.com. He won three Emmy Award nominations for his performance in 1997, 1999 and 2000, and was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1995, People reported.

The original series was canceled in 2010.

Waterston has since portrayed McCoy on a few occasions, most recently in a 2018 episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” the magazine reported.

Series creator Dick Wolf first announced Waterston’s return in December, telling Deadline, “Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure.”

“Since Day One, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law,” Wolf said. “He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90.”

