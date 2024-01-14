Iowa school shooting: Principal critically injured in shooting dies

PERRY, Iowa — Perry High School’s principal died days after a shooting at the school on Jan. 4.

The news of Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger’s death was shared on a GoFundMe page by his wife, Elizabeth, according to the Des Moines Register.

“At 8:00 am, Jan 14, Dan lost his battle,” she wrote. “He fought hard and gave us 10 days that we will treasure forever.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement following Marburger’s death and ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff. They will remain at half-staff until sunset the day of his funeral.

“Our entire state is devastated by the news of Dan Marburger’s death. Kevin and I offer our deepest condolences to his wife and family as we pray for their comfort during this very difficult time. Dan courageously put himself in harm’s way to protect his students, and ultimately gave his own life to save them. He will forever be remembered for his selfless and heroic actions. May he rest in peace,” Reynolds said.

Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory confirmed his death, according to The Associated Press.

Marburger has been a principal at Perry High School since 1995, WHO-TV reported.

He became regarded as a hero for intervening during the shooting, according to WOI-TV.

“As I heard of a gunman, I instantly had a feeling my Dad would be a victim as he would put himself in harms way for the benefit of the kids and his staff,” his daughter, Claire Marburger wrote on Facebook on the day of the shooting, the news outlet reported. “It is absolutely zero surprise to hear he tried to approach and talk Dylan down and distract him long enough for some students to get out of the cafeteria. That’s just Dad.”

