Pawtucket shooting: Police confirm suspect killed ex-wife, adult son

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Police and a family member on Tuesday confirmed the identity of two people fatally shot during a youth hockey game at a Rhode Island ice rink a day earlier.

During a news conference, Pawtucket police Chief Tina Goncalves said the shooter, 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, killed his ex-wife, Rhonda Dorgan, and adult son, Aidan Dorgan, WPRI reported. Three other people were injured in the shooting, and Robert Dorgan died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Robert Dorgan also went by the name of Roberta Esposito and was not a Rhode Island resident, Goncalves told reporters.

Rhonda Dorgan died at the scene, and Aidan Dorgan died at an area hospital, WJAR reported.

Amanda Wallace-Hubbard, Aidan Dorgan’s half-sister and the stepdaughter of Rhonda Dorgan, also confirmed the identities of the two victims who were killed, WPRI reported.

The surviving victims are the shooter’s in-laws, Linda and Gerald Dorgan, and a family friend, Thomas Geruso, Goncalves said, according to WJAR. All three remain in critical condition.

Rhonda Dorgan filed for divorce from Robert Dorgan six years ago on Tuesday, according to the television station. Gender identity apparently was a contributing factor to Rhonda Dorgan filing for divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage, according to The Associated Press.

The victims were at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena on Monday to celebrate their family member’s participation in a Senior Night Game.

Police said they received a report of a shooting at the arena at around 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Goncalves said that officers responded to the scene in less than two minutes, WJAR reported.

Immediately after the shooting, at least three individuals attempted to subdue Robert Dorgan, WFXT reported. However, the suspected shooter turned a second gun on himself and died from a self‑inflicted wound.

Goncalves said video from inside the rink shows Robert Dorgan did not have an altercation with his family before the shooting, the television station reported. She added that the shooter was a frequent visitor at hockey games in the Rhode Island area.

Wallace-Hubbard established a GoFundMe page on behalf of her family.

