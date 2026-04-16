‘Hunger Games’ actor Ethan Jamieson accused of assaulting 3 men

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ethan Jamieson, who played a small role in the 2012 movie “The Hunger Games,” is accused of assaulting three men with a handgun in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, authorities said.

According to Wake County online booking records, Jamieson, 27, was arrested on April 8 in Raleigh in connection with the incident, which allegedly occurred on March 23.

Jamieson, who played Tribute Boy District 4 in “The Hunger Games,” was charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, court records show.

The charges are in connection with Jamieson’s alleged use of a 9mm semiautomatic handgun to assault the victims, People reported.

Hunger Games Actor Ethan Jamieson Arrested for Assault With Intent to Kill https://t.co/7Ym9ESqaoc — E! News (@enews) April 16, 2026

Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded after shots were fired at 9:52 p.m. ET on March 22, according to E! Online. According to Raleigh Police Department spokesperson Lt. David Davis, one victim said that the suspect, who was riding an e-bike, fired a shot at their vehicle as they were driving.

Police added that two other people were inside the vehicle at the time of the alleged shooting, according to People.

TMZ was the first outlet to report Jamieson’s arrest.

Jamieson made his acting debut as “Kid No. 2″ in a 2009 episode of the television series “One Tree Hill,” Us Weekly reported.

In 2010, Jamieson appeared in the television movie “The Rusty Bucket Kids: Lincoln, Journey to 16.”

His “Hunger Games” character was killed early in the film, but Jamieson told Lancaster Online in a March 2012 interview that he was surprised that the movie did so well.

“I knew that the books (by Suzanne Collins) were popular, but I didn’t know that the movie was going to be so big,” he told the news outlet.

He added that while attending the movie’s red carpet premiere in Los Angeles, he was swamped by autograph seekers who recognized him.

“I thought that was pretty awesome,” Jamieson told Lancaster Online.

On April 9, Jamieson was denied bail, court records show. His next court appearance will be a disposition hearing on April 30.

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