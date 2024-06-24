Fox rescued from storm drain

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A fox was found stuck in a storm drain in St. Lucie County, Florida.

The incident happened on Saturday, according to WPEC.

St. Lucie County Fire District said that they received a call about the animal being in a storm drain. When crews arrived in the area, they found the fox and found that it was starting to go underwater.

Fire crews believed that the fox had been stuck in the storm drain for some time, according to WPEC. Scratch marks on the wall told crews that the fox had struggled.

Fire crews said that animal control was not available so they worked to remove the grate covering of the drain. They then placed a ladder inside for the fox.

Eventually, fire crews were able to get the fox out of the drain safely, WPEC reported. Crews said that shortly after getting rescued, the fox ran off.

“As it did, a second fox emerged from the woods and joined the first, resulting in a rather heartwarming conclusion to the rescue,” fire crews said.





