Emmys add new Legacy Award, first new category in nearly 20 years

The Emmy Awards have added a new category to honor shows that have had a “profound and lasting impact” on audiences and are still relevant to society, culture and the entertainment industry.

The Television Academy said the nominees for the Legacy Award will be selected by the Special Awards Committee, formerly the Governors Award committee, and then sent to the Board of Governors for a vote.

The board, the committee or even individuals who send letters to the academy can suggest nominees.

“The Legacy Award celebrates groundbreaking programming — programs that have stood the test of time delivering stories that continue to engage audiences and featuring iconic and timeless characters with multigenerational appeal,” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said in a news release.

There are criteria for the Legacy Award:

Minimum of 60 episodes over a minimum of five seasons

Continued or sustained relevance, influence or inspiration

Franchises are considered as one item

Shows are only awarded the Legacy Emmy one time

The last new award was introduced in 2007 and was the Television Academy Honors Award, which recognized “programming that drives positive social change.”

