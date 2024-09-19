COVID XEC variant: What you need to know

A new strain of COVID-19 may be the dominant version this fall.

What is XEC and what symptoms should you watch for?

XEC is the latest strain of the coronavirus and is spreading across Europe and other areas, the “Today” show reported.

So far there have been only a few cases of the variant in the U.S. but some scientists are predicting that it will be the dominant strain later this year.

Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute said last week that XEC was “the most likely one to get legs next.”

At this juncture, the XEC variant appears to be the most likely one to get legs next. Its current status nicely tracked by @Mike_Honey_ 's threadhttps://t.co/4AnLa3MXfz — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 15, 2024

Where did XEC come from?

It is a recombinant of KP.3.3 and KS.1.1, the “Today” show reported. That means it has the genetic material from two strains.

How widespread is it now?

XEC was first seen in Berlin in late June and is now in Europe, North America and Asia with the “strongest growth” in Germany and Denmark. So far it has been found in 27 countries.

In the U.S., there have been fewer than 100 cases so far and those were found in 12 states.

According to Outbreak.info, Scripps Research’s database, it has been found in:

Arizona

California

Florida

Maryland

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Texas

Virginia

Washington

The global virus database GISAID said there are 25 states with at least one case with XEC’s characteristic mutations, CBS News reported.

It has not hit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s trackers for the most recent two-week period but that could change, data scientist Mike Honey said. He has been tracking XEC since June.

How does XEC spread?

Like other variants, XEC is spread easily from person to person through respiratory droplets from breathing, talking, coughing or sneezing.

What are the symptoms of XEC?

The CDC told CBS News that the agency “is not aware of any specific symptoms associated with XEC or any other co-circulating SARS-CoV-2 lineage.”

That means like other variations of COVID, the symptoms are similar:

Sore throat

Cough

Fatigue

Headache and body aches

Congestion

Runny nose

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath

Nausea or loss of appetite

Diarrhea

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Will the new vaccine protect against XEC?

The new vaccines are monovalent, or target one variant. This shot targets the KP.2, but since XEC has similarities between KP.2 and XEC, experts believe that the vaccine should work.

“Although it’s new, there have been some early laboratory studies that would indicate that the updated vaccine will protect against severe disease caused by this variant,” Dr. William Schaffner, Vanderbilt University professor of infectious diseases, told “Today.”

The CDC told CBS News, “At this time, we anticipate that COVID-19 treatments and vaccines will continue to work against all circulating variants. CDC will continue to monitor the effectiveness of treatment and vaccines against circulating variants.”

What are the current isolation guidelines?

If you have COVID-19 you should stay home and return to normal activities once you are fever-free and symptoms have been improving for 24 hours, the CDC said. The guidelines are the same for the flu and RSV.

“Regardless of which respiratory virus is the cause, symptoms are a simple indicator for determining when to act,” the CDC said.





