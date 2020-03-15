Coronavirus live updates: TSA worker at Florida airport tests positive for coronavirus

“We send our prayers and condolences to the family of the deceased,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. "In addition, we now have 10 new presumptive positive cases bringing our total to 77. Now more than ever, we must remain vigilant against the spread of this illness by taking care of ourselves and each other, avoiding going into public areas if you are sick, practicing social distancing and washing your hands frequently with soap and water. "