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Chuck Norris dies at age 86, family says

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Chuck Norris
Chuck Norris FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Actor Chuck Norris speaks with the media during a press conference prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 6, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images) (Jerry Markland/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Martial arts and acting legend Chuck Norris has died.

His family announced his death on his official Instagram account on Friday morning, saying he died on March 19.

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“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” they wrote.

Norris was 86 years old, TMZ reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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