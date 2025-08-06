‘The Cannonball Run’ actor, Alfie Wise dies at 82

A frequent co-star of Burt Reynolds, who appeared in such films as “The Cannonball Run” and “Stroker Ace,” has died.

Alfie Wise was 82 years old.

TMZ said he died on July 22 at a West Palm Beach, Florida, Veteran Affairs medical center. Wise’s fiancée, Stephanie Bliss, confirmed his death.

She said he had developed a bacterial infection a few months ago and had been hospitalized, but had been discharged. However, he had to return to the hospital, in a weakened state, and was there for about a month before his death.

Doctors said it was a common infection, with Bliss saying his age played a part in his death, which was of natural causes.

Wise frequently appeared in films alongside Reynolds, playing a trooper in “The Longest Yard,” their first film together and went on to appear in a total of 10 of Reynolds’ films, like “Smokey and the Bandit” and “City Heat,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wise was born in 1942 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, graduating from Altoona Area High School in 1960, where he was class president for three years. Four years later, he graduated from Penn State, where he was also class president. He joined the Navy, producing and hosting shows on his ship before moving to Los Angeles after the service and becoming an NBC page.

He started acting in the ABC pilot “Call Her Mom,” which starred Connie Stevens.

Over time with Reynolds, not only was he an actor, but he was also the star’s assistant, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve been very lucky to get to know and work with such a good friend,” he told his hometown newspaper, the Altoona Mirror, in 1978. “Burt is one of the true gentlemen in the business as well as a caring and warm man.”

Wise retired from acting in 2000, Deadline reported.

He had a second career in real estate in Jupiter, Florida, where Reynolds lived, THR and TMZ reported.

