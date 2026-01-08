Bruno Mars announces ‘The Romantic’ world tour, days after he says he’s finished new album

For the first time in nearly 10 years, Bruno Mars is hitting the road for his headlining tour.

On Jan. 5, he posted on social media, “My album is done,” then on Thursday, the “24K Magic” singer announced his “The Romantic Tour” to support the new album.

He will spend six months performing in stadiums on two continents, Variety reported.

It kicks off on April 10 in Las Vegas.

He will also be joined on tour by DJ Pee .Wee for all stops and Victoria Monét, Raye and Leon Thomas in some cities.

Here are the tour stops:

April 10: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

April 14: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

April 18: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

April 22: NRG Stadium, Houston

April 25: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Atlanta

April 29: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

May 2: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland

May 6: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

May 9: Ford Field, Detroit

May 13: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

May 16: Soldier Field Stadium, Chicago

May 20: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

May 23: Rogers Stadium, Toronto

May 24: Rogers Stadium, Toronto

June 20: Stade de France, Paris

June 21: Stade de France, Paris

June 26: Olympiastadion, Berlin

July 4: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam

July 5: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam

July 10: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

July 14: Stadio San Siro, Milan

July 18: Wembley Stadium Connected by EE, London

July 19: Wembley Stadium Connected by EE, London

Aug. 21: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 22: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 29: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Sept. 1: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sept. 5: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sept. 9: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Sept. 12: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Sept. 16: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Sept. 19: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Sept. 23: Alamodome, San Antonio

Sept. 26: Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy, Air Force Academy, Colorado

Oct. 2: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Oct. 10: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Oct. 14: BC Place, Vancouver

Presales start on Jan. 14 at noon local time, but fans have to sign up here by Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. PT.

General ticket sales start on Jan. 15 at noon local time.

Mars’ new album, “The Romantic,” is slated to be released on Feb. 27, with the first single released on Jan. 9. It will be his first solo, full-length album since 2016, Variety reported. It is his fourth solo album, according to Rolling Stone.

©2026 Cox Media Group