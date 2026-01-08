Bruno Mars announces ‘The Romantic’ world tour, days after he says he’s finished new album

For the first time in nearly 10 years, Bruno Mars is hitting the road for his headlining tour.
On Jan. 5, he posted on social media, “My album is done,” then on Thursday, the “24K Magic” singer announced his “The Romantic Tour” to support the new album.
He will spend six months performing in stadiums on two continents, Variety reported.
It kicks off on April 10 in Las Vegas.
He will also be joined on tour by DJ Pee .Wee for all stops and Victoria Monét, Raye and Leon Thomas in some cities.
Here are the tour stops:
- April 10: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
- April 14: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- April 18: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
- April 22: NRG Stadium, Houston
- April 25: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Atlanta
- April 29: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- May 2: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
- May 6: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- May 9: Ford Field, Detroit
- May 13: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
- May 16: Soldier Field Stadium, Chicago
- May 20: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
- May 23: Rogers Stadium, Toronto
- May 24: Rogers Stadium, Toronto
- June 20: Stade de France, Paris
- June 21: Stade de France, Paris
- June 26: Olympiastadion, Berlin
- July 4: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam
- July 5: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam
- July 10: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid
- July 14: Stadio San Siro, Milan
- July 18: Wembley Stadium Connected by EE, London
- July 19: Wembley Stadium Connected by EE, London
- Aug. 21: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Aug. 22: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Aug. 29: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
- Sept. 1: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
- Sept. 5: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Sept. 9: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
- Sept. 12: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
- Sept. 16: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
- Sept. 19: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
- Sept. 23: Alamodome, San Antonio
- Sept. 26: Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy, Air Force Academy, Colorado
- Oct. 2: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
- Oct. 10: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- Oct. 14: BC Place, Vancouver
Presales start on Jan. 14 at noon local time, but fans have to sign up here by Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. PT.
General ticket sales start on Jan. 15 at noon local time.
Mars’ new album, “The Romantic,” is slated to be released on Feb. 27, with the first single released on Jan. 9. It will be his first solo, full-length album since 2016, Variety reported. It is his fourth solo album, according to Rolling Stone.
