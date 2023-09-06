Bob Barker: Cause of ‘The Price is Right’ host’s death revealed

LOS ANGELES — The cause of death for beloved “The Price is Right” game show host Bob Barker was attributed to Alzheimer’s disease, according to his death certificate.

Barker, 99, who hosted the popular game show from 1972 until his retirement in 2007, died on Aug. 26.

According to KABC-TV, the death certificate issued by Los Angeles County lists the cause of death for Robert William Barker as “Alzheimer’s disease.” Hypertension, hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia were listed as contributing factors, along with other “significant conditions,” the television station reported.

The death certificate indicated that Barker had been living with Alzheimer’s “for years,” People reported. It was unclear when he was specifically diagnosed with the disease.

Before hosting the revival of “The Price Is Right” -- Bill Cullen hosted the original game show -- Barker hosted another show, “Truth or Consequences,” from 1957 until 1975.

Barker won 19 Daytime Emmy Awards, including 14 as a gameshow host, according to Variety. 14 of those for gameshow host which was more than any other performer. He also won four as producer of “The Price is Right” and received a lifetime achievement Emmy for Daytime Television in 1999, the entertainment news website reported.

Barker was succeeded on “The Price Is Right” by Drew Carey, The Washington Post reported.

He taped 5,000 episodes of “The Price Is Right” over his career, according to The Associated Press.

Barker also hosted the Miss USA Pageant and the Miss Universe Pageant for nearly two decades. According to the AP, he quit the Miss USA Pageant in 1987 in protest over fur coats give to the winners. Barker was a huge animal rights activist.

