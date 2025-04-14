Blue Origin mission ends safely with all-female, star-studded crew

The Blue Origin launch today made history in space travel.

Everyone on board the New Shepard was female.

Mission lands safely

Update 9:42 a.m. ET April 14: And about 10 minutes after the launch, the New Shepard capsule has returned safely to Earth.

Mission control told the six passengers, “Welcome back to Earth,” when they touched down.

Before they landed, the crew could be screaming with excitement during the livestream of the mission.

Booster returns

Update 9:40 a.m. ET April 14: The New Shepard capsule separated from the rocket booster and continued on its trip as the rocket booster returned to Earth so it can be reused on the next mission.

Blue Origin launches successfully

Update 9:32 a.m. ET April 14: Blue Origin successfully launched right after 9:30 a.m. ET.

Not only were there celebrities on the rocket, but there were also ones on the ground watching the launch.

Oprah Winfrey was there to support her longtime friend Gayle King. King said Winfrey encouraged her to go.

“She said, ‘I really think you should do it, because you’ve been talking about it, and when it comes back and you’re not on it, you’re going to be kicking yourself, saying, I could have gone and I didn’t, and I don’t want to have to hear about it for the next few years,‘” King said.

Kris Jenner and Khole Kardashian were also at the launch site.

Original report: It will be the first all-female spaceflight since 1963, the company said.

Lauren Sánchez hand-picked the crew to join her for the just over 10-minute trip: Katy Perry, Gayle King, Kerianne Flynn, Amanda Nguyen and Aisha Bowe.

🚀 Meet the New Shepard NS-31 crew launching this spring: Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez, who brought the mission together. Read more: https://t.co/w4ryNViYPI pic.twitter.com/qm45kHVc2e — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) February 27, 2025

Sánchez is a journalist, helicopter pilot and the fiancée of Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos.

She also designed the new flight suits.

The rocket will go about 65 miles above Earth, crossing the Kármán line, but won’t orbit. The line is the boundary between the Earth’s atmosphere and outer space and is 62 miles above the planet.

They will have a few minutes of weightlessness.

It will be the 31st overall flight for New Shepard, but only the 11th with people on board. In all, 52 people have flown on a Blue Origin mission before Monday.

The spacecraft is flown autonomously, so no one onboard is actually flying it and is at the center of Bezos’ push for space tourism, offering rides to celebrities such as William Shatner and Michael Strahan. Bezos also wants to save the Earth by giving humans a way to work and live in space.

The launch window opens at about 9:30 a.m. ET. It will take off from Launch Site One, about 140 miles east of El Paso, Texas.

The first all-female mission launched into space was Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova’s solo flight in 1963.

© 2025 Cox Media Group