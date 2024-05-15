Biden proposes two debates with Trump ahead of presidential election

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he’s willing to debate former President Donald Trump twice before voters go to the polls in November, telling his Republican challenger in the race for the White House to “pick the dates.”

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again,” Biden said in a video shared by his campaign.

“Well, make my day, pal. I’ll even do it twice. So let’s pick the dates, Donald. I hear you’re free on Wednesdays,” he added, referencing the weekly break in Trump’s ongoing criminal trial in New York.

Officials with Biden’s campaign proposed holding debates in late June and early September, bucking the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which had set debates for September and October, according to a letter obtained by The Washington Post and The New York Times. In the letter, sent to the commission, Biden campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon laid out several conditions sought for the debate ahead of expected negotiations with Trump’s team.

O’Malley Dillon said the decision to seek debates held by news organizations instead of the commission stemmed from the schedule set out by the group and past issues keeping candidates from violating debate rules, according to the Post and the Times.

“The Commission’s model of building huge spectacles with large audiences at great expense simply isn’t necessary or conducive to good debates,” she wrote in the letter to the commission. “The debates should be conducted for the benefit of the American voters, watching on television and at home — not as entertainment for an in-person audience with raucous or disruptive partisans and donors, who consume valuable debate time with noisy spectacles of approval or jeering.”

Trump — who did not appear for any of the debates between Republican presidential hopefuls before he gained enough votes to become the party’s presumptive nominee — has called for Biden to debate him several times.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the former president said he was “Ready and Willing” to debate Biden “at the two proposed times in June and September.” He called Biden “the WORST debater I have ever faced” and added that he would be willing to appear for more than two debates.

Last week, Trump said in a video directed at Biden that he was “ready to go anywhere that you are.”

“Let’s set it up right now,” Trump said.

The former president’s campaign earlier objected to the schedule shared by the Commission on Presidential Debate, emphasizing that debates were set “AFTER early voting,” a decision it called “unacceptable,” according to The Associated Press.

The commission had set the first debate to take place on Sept. 16 in Texas, with two more following on Oct. 1 in Virginia and on Oct. 9 in Utah.

