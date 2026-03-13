BBB gives 38 Buc-ee’s ‘F’ rating

Clean bathrooms, brisket sandwiches and a cult following aren’t enough to keep more than three dozen Buc-ee’s from getting an “F” rating from the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB said the grade was because of a pattern of the company “not addressing customer complaints,” CBS News reported.

USA Today noted that, like Yelp, anyone can file a complaint about a business to the BBB.

The organization reminds that “BBB ratings are not a guarantee of a business’s reliability or performance. BBB recommends that consumers consider a business’s BBB rating in addition to all other available information about the business,” USA Today reported.

As for the complaints against Buc-ee’s, the agency said the convenience store chain has no help phone numbers on its website and that email concerns frequently go unanswered.

The website does have a “contact us” option, but it is a form, not a phone number, as of March 13.

The company gives a reason for the lack of phone numbers on its FAQ page, which reads, “This is not a decision we made lightly. We previously had phones in the stores which were answered by the cashiers. When cashiers were on the phone instead of waiting on customers, this made the customers angry, so we thought it would be better to direct comments to the website.”

The BBB also said that Buc-ee’s allegedly did not respond to 88 complaints filed with the group about the company.

Some of the complaints were about the lack of response to inquiries, car wash problems, issues with merchandise or card charges, USA Today reported.

The locations that received the “F” rating can be found here.

Requests to Buc-ee’s for comment from USA Today and CBS News were not returned.

The BBB said it was created “to elevate ethical business practices, strengthen consumer trust, and help marketplaces thrive” and “provides standards, education, dispute resolution, and credibility tools that support ethical growth, strengthen local economies, and help consumers make confident decisions.”

It has compiled information on more than 5.8 million businesses in North America, including more than 380,000 that have been deemed BBB Accredited Businesses.

Buc-ee’s operates 54 locations in 11 states.

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