5th former Mississippi officer sentenced for torturing 2 Black men in racist attack

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A federal judge sentenced a fifth former Mississippi law enforcement officer on Thursday for breaking into a home last year and torturing two Black men as part of a group of white officers who called themselves the “Goon Squad.”

>> Read more trending news

U.S. District Judge Tom Lee sentenced Brett McAlpin, 53, to serve more than 27 years in prison, The Associated Press reported. Lee is set to sentence the final ex-officer charged in the case, 32-year-old Joshua Hartfield, later on Thursday, court records show.

McAlpin did not look at the victims, identified as Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker, as he appeared in court on Thursday and offered an apology, CNN reported.

“Eddie Parker and Michael Jenkins, I want you to know I’m sorry for what you went through,” he said, according to the news station.

“I’m sorry to your families because I have three boys and I know I would feel the very same, no different than you did, for what happened to Michael and Eddie. What happened was wrong.”

Court records show McAlpin was the chief investigator with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 24, 2023, when a white neighbor complained to him about Black men who were staying at a home in Braxton. He contacted then-RCSO narcotics investigator Christian Lee Dedmon, 29, and told him “to take care of it,” prosecutors said. Dedmon then reached out to a group of officers who went by the “Goon Squad” because of their willingness to use excessive force and not to report it.

That night, McAlpin, Dedmon, Hartfield and three other officers burst into the home without a warrant and tortured Jenkins and Parker with stun guns, a sex toy and other objects, court records show. They used racial slurs through the attack and kept the pair handcuffed for most of the attack.

Court records show McAlpin and another officer, Lt. Jeffrey Arwood Middleton — the leader of the Goon Squad — stole rubber mats from the home. Prosecutor said he planned to grab a Class A military uniform too, but he was distracted when he heard two gunshots coming from another room. RCSO patrol Deputy Hunter Thomas Elward had intended to carry out a pair of mock executions and stuck his gun in Jenkins’ mouth, court records show. The second time, the gun fired, lacerating Jenkins’ tongue and breaking his jaw.

As Jenkins was bleeding on the ground, the officers got together to settle on a cover story, later planting evidence that would prompt false charges against their victims for months.

The officers pleaded guilty to federal charges last summer.

On Wednesday, Lee sentenced former RCSO patrol Deputy Daniel Ready Opdyke, 28, to 17.5 years in prison for his role in the attack. He also handed down a 40-year sentence for Dedmon.

One day earlier, Lee sentenced Elward to 20 years in prison and gave Middleton a sentence of 17.5 years.

© 2024 Cox Media Group