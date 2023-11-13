1 child killed, 4 other people injured in shooting at flea market

One child died and four other people were injured when shooting broke out Sunday at a flea market in Texas, according to The Associated Press.

Three adults and two children were hit by gunfire after an argument between two individuals at Cole’s Flea Market in Pearland, Texas, police there said.

The Pearland Police Department said they were called to the flea market shortly after 5:30 p.m. where they found the shooting victims.

The child was dead when authorities arrived, according to The Houston Chronicle.

So far, the status of the other victims is unknown.

Pearland Police Officer Chad Rogers in a video update that said two strangers exchanged gunfire during an argument and that one suspect is still at large, the Chronicle reported.

Houston Police and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with the investigation, Rogers said.

Rogers also is asking anyone who was at the flea market last night and has any information to call their tip line at 281-997-5828.



