Steps to Victory - Week 16 at Tennessee!

Each week, KIRO 7 Sports Director Chris Francis previews the Seahawks matchup with his Steps to Victory. These are featured on the weekly Scouting Report, which airs Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

After saving their season with a dramatic touchdown drive against the Eagles, the Seahawks are on a mission to win the final three games and make the playoffs. First up, a road game on a short week at Tennessee.

Here are the Steps to Victory against the Titans.

Step number one: King Henry and Nuk . The Titans have two weapons - that’s it. Now, they are two possible Hall of Famers, that’s true, but still, they have not had their best seasons. Blame the OLine and the quarterback for that. Derrick Henry is averaging just 3 yards a carry in his last 6 games but also has 6 touchdowns in that span. He has just three 100-yard games this year. DeAndre Hopkins: 24 catches 355 yards. That’s 60 yards a game. Keep those superstars to their recent averages and the Seahawks should win easily.

. The Titans have two weapons - that’s it. Now, they are two possible Hall of Famers, that’s true, but still, they have not had their best seasons. Blame the OLine and the quarterback for that. Derrick Henry is averaging just 3 yards a carry in his last 6 games but also has 6 touchdowns in that span. He has just three 100-yard games this year. DeAndre Hopkins: 24 catches 355 yards. That’s 60 yards a game. Keep those superstars to their recent averages and the Seahawks should win easily. Step number two: DK and K9 . The Seahawks counter with DK Metcalf and Ken Walker III, who are both coming off a great game against the Eagles. Walker with 86 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. DK with 5 catches, 78 yards, and three huge grabs on the game-winning drive. Do THAT again and it will be an easy victory. Stars against Stars, that’s what it nearly always comes down to in the NFL.

. The Seahawks counter with DK Metcalf and Ken Walker III, who are both coming off a great game against the Eagles. Walker with 86 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. DK with 5 catches, 78 yards, and three huge grabs on the game-winning drive. Do THAT again and it will be an easy victory. Stars against Stars, that’s what it nearly always comes down to in the NFL. Step number three: Protect the G Man. Drew Lock did an admirable job in relief the last two weeks, but this is still Geno Smith’s team and he should be back under center this week in Nashville. To ensure he stays there for the final three games and the playoffs, the Seahawks MUST protect him. The Titans’ strength on defense is their pass rush - tied for 7th in sacks with 41 so far this year. Geno might not be as mobile, or as prone to running with the lingering injury, so the ball needs to come out fast and he needs a clean pocket. Having Abe Lucas back and at full strength has been huge the last few weeks. That said, Drew was sacked twice against Philly, 4 times at San Fran. Can’t have that this week.

Alright, there you go, the Seahawks STEPS TO VICTORY for Week 16 at Tennessee!

©2023 Cox Media Group