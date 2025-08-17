Statue unveiled honoring Storm legend Sue Bird, first for a former WNBA player

Seattle sports legend Sue Bird was immortalized on Sunday as the Storm unveiled her statue outside Climate Pledge Arena.

The four-time WNBA champion was joined by former teammates, Diana Taurasi, Lauren Elizabeth Jackson, and Swin Cash Canala, as well as former Reign star Megan Rapinoe and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell in Sunday’s ceremony.

Bird’s statue becomes the first of its kind to honor a former WNBA player.

“This statue doesn’t just belong to me, it belongs to Seattle. It belongs to every fan who believed in women’s basketball when the rest of the world wasn’t paying attention,” she said in Sunday’s ceremony.

Bird was drafted number one overall by the Storm in the 2002 WNBA draft and played in Seattle for 19 seasons.

She is the all-time WNBA assists leader and was named All-WNBA eight times in her career, according to wnba.com.Championships

In Bird’s international career, she won four Olympic gold medals playing for Team USA as well as four FIBA World Championships.

