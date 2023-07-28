South Sound News

Realistic looking grenade donated to Lacey Goodwill

By KIRO 7 News Staff

What appeared to be a grenade was donated to the Goodwill in Lacey Thursday, accounting to the Lacey Police Department.

An employee found the grenade among other donated items in the morning.

Out of an abundance of caution, Lacey police evacuated the Goodwill and advised people to stay out of the area.

Both the military and the Washington State Patrol bomb squad were called the area.

After a careful investigation, the grenade was determined to be a very realistic heavy metal replica.

In Dec. 2022, the Tacoma Goodwill was also evacuated after a hand grenade was found in the donated items bin.

Once police secured the building, it was determined the grenade was an inert device.

