More Tacoma businesses want 7,000 volt solution to crime

Electric fences are popping up in industrial areas around Tacoma and businesses in more populated areas want in on the action, too.

But Tacoma’s Planning Commission is citing safety concerns and saying no.

The number of electric fences in that city has risen dramatically in the last year and a half. In just 18 months, the number of electric fence permits has gone from eight to 25 in Tacoma.

Giving these businesses the power, they say, to stop crime.

“They would cut through the fences right there,” said Jamie Rasmussen, Aqua Rec’s controller, walking around the property. “And they would cut through over here.”

Neither reinforced fencing - “and there’s the razor ribbon” - nor razor wire -- “they would throw blankets or sleeping bags over the razor ribbon and jump over the fence.”

None of it could keep thieves out of the warehouse storage yard at Aqua Rec’s Hearth N’ Home in Tacoma.

“We don’t even know what’s missing,” Rasmussen said. “They broke into the warehouses. They stole tools. They stole toolboxes. They stole employees’ catalytic converters as well as our company vehicles.”

So, they applied for a building permit to install a 7,000-volt electric fence around the property.

“The stove is on, it’s hot,” she said. “Don’t touch it. Nobody’s come by and touched it. It works.”

And they are not alone. We found businesses in Everett with electrified fences, too. Now more Tacoma businesses want to install electric fences, as well.

“Currently, electric fences are only allowed in the industrial zoning district,” said Jana Magoon, Tacoma’s Planning manager.

She says the city’s planning commission voted “no” to allowing the fences in more mixed-use neighborhoods, for safety’s sake.

“Particularly people either residing, playing, or walking in proximity of the electric fences,” Magoon said.

And the company’s video shows they do deliver quite a jolt.

Still, Jamie Rasmussen thinks more businesses should be allowed to electrify their property.

“More power to them,” she said. “They need to protect their assets.”

This is not a done deal.

Members of the Tacoma City Council will make the final decision.

They are holding a public hearing tomorrow at 5:15 pm for residents and businesses to weigh in.

They are expected to make a final decision by early August.

