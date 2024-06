People are being evacuated in Lakewood for a reported large gas leak, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Just after noon, people in the area of 7720 Custer Road West were being asked to evacuate and remain out of the area.

Emergency crews are in the area and crews for Puget Sound Energy are on the way.

“If you are in the Meadow Apartments,” the alert read. “LEAVE NOW.”





