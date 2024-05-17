Deputies pursue stolen RV, arrest three in Midland

Deputies in Pierce County made several arrests after a pursuit of a stolen RV earlier this month, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

On May 7, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Midland, where a 911 caller said an unknown RV was parked in his driveway.

When a deputy arrived, they saw several people passed out inside the RV, along with drug paraphernalia scattered around them.

When the deputy knocked on the window, the driver woke up, started the RV, and drove off.

Since the deputy believed the driver was under the influence of drugs, a pursuit was authorized.

As other deputies joined the chase, stop sticks deflated the RV’s tires, at which point the driver decided he would try running instead.

When the driver jumped out of the RV, it rolled into a curb and a deputy’s patrol car.

Inside the RV, deputies found a bag of white powder, fentanyl, and over 100 grams of methamphetamine.

The 40-year-old driver was arrested and booked in the Pierce County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude, DUI, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.

The two female passengers were arrested for an escape warrant out of Enumclaw and a DUI warrant out of King County.

