Crews retrieve stolen car that crashed into the Puyallup River

A car that was driven into the Puyallup River earlier this month was retrieved from the river a few days later.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, at about 12:44 a.m. on Jan. 12, the driver and the car went into the river.

According to a witness, the driver was going south on Frank Albert Road, then went airborne before landing in the river.

The driver was able to climb onto the roof of the car, where he was rescued by the Puyallup Tribal Police.

The car had been reported stolen out of South Hill. The owner was out of town when his car was taken, but deputies say he knows of the driver.

The driver faces charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

