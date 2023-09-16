Snohomish crews put out fire that took out powerline, shutdown SR 9

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish fire crews put out a brush fire on the east side of State Route 9 Friday night.

Snohomish County Fire District 4 said the fire took out a powerline and blocked traffic on SR 9.

When units first got there, around 5:45 p.m., the fire was burning in thick brush on the side of the highway. Two large trees off of Avenue L in Snohomish County were also burning.

Two engines from Snohomish and a command unit were at the scene but another tender was added for more water.

Around 5:55 p.m., another Snohomish engine was added to protect the houses off of Avenue L.

No buildings were damaged, but one telephone pole was burned which caused a live powerline to fall onto 7th Street. Snohomish Police secured the area until PUD arrived and cut power to fallen powerline.

Crews worked in the Northbound lane of SR 9. Out of concern for safety, the Snohomish County Sheriff decided to close both directions of the highway. This caused a traffic backup through Snohomish.

At 6:30 p.m., crews were able to re-deploy the power to 7th Street in Snohomish and the SCSO opened both lanes of SR 9.

Snohomish County Fire District 4 said one-fourth acre was burned which had heavy brush, two trees, and the telephone pole. The fire took around 5,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish.

©2023 Cox Media Group