Seattle Storm sign veteran guard Tiffany Mitchell

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm signed Tiffany Mitchell to the team this week.

The veteran guard has spent the first 16 games of the 2025 season with the Las Vegas Aces, averaging 3.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game.

She is one of 10 players in WNBA history to record at least three seasons shooting above 90% from the free-throw line.

Mitchell was drafted by the Indiana Fever at No. 9 in the 2016 WNBA Draft. She spent seven seasons with the organization and earned All-Rookie honors in 2016. She currently is the fifth all-time in scoring (1,996), eighth all-time in assists (381) and 10th all-time in steals (168) in franchise history.

In 2023, Mitchell signed with the Minnesota Lynx and averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 33 regular-season contests.

She was traded in 2024 to the Connecticut Sun, where she played in 24 games and averaged 4.9 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 34.9% from the field in 16 minutes per game off the bench.

Mitchell’s professional basketball career spans over a decade and includes vast overseas experience. In 2019, she won the Israeli Female Basketball Premiere League championship with powerhouse club Elitzur Ramla.

From 2021-2023, Mitchell played in the WNBL for the Melbourne Boomers and was part of the WNBL championship team in 2022. She played for Hapoel Lev Jerusalem this offseason and averaged 16.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game while leading her team to the Israeli League Semifinals.

The Storm face the Connecticut Sun at 7:00 p.m. Friday as part of a three-game home stand at Climate Pledge Arena before the All-Star break.

