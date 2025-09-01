Seattle defeats Inter Miami to win Leagues Cup 2025

SEATTLE — Seattle Sounders FC defeated Inter Miami 3-0 to claim the Leagues Cup 2025 title on Sunday night.

It happened in front of a record crowd of 69,314 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.

Osaze De Rosario, Alex Roldan, and Paul Rothrock all scored a goal during the match, making Sounders FC the first team to win all five major North American soccer trophies:

MLS Cup

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Concacaf Champions Cup

Supporters’ Shield

Leagues Cup

It was the second time the Rave Green have played in the Leagues Cup Final. The team also reached the championship match in 2021, where they lost 3-2 to Liga MX side Club Léon.

Sounders FC already punched its ticket to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup by reaching the Leagues Cup Final— however, Sunday’s win earns the team a bye into the Round of 16.

Seattle now has nearly two weeks off before returning to MLS play to face the LA Galaxy on Saturday, September 13. The teams will meet at the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field at 5:30 p.m.

