Report says landing gear support broke as jet landed, flipped at Toronto airport

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings into the Delta jet that crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in February.

The report says landing gear support broke as the regional jet touched down, flipping it upside down, ripping off a wing, and catching on fire.

The crash happened on February 17.

The airliner, operated by Endeavor Airlines as Delta Connection Flight 4819 was heading from Minneapolis to Toronto.

All 80 passengers and crew made it out alive. Twenty-one were injured, including two who were seriously hurt.

The report says the cockpit door was jammed shut, so the pilots had to climb out of an emergency hatch located on the ceiling of the cockpit.

The preliminary report does not identify what caused the crash or the broken landing gear. An official determination on probable cause could take several years.





