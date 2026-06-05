Senate blocks extending key surveillance program following backlash over Trump pick to lead intel

WASHINGTON — The Senate blocked an extension early Friday of a key surveillance program used by U.S. intelligence agencies as concerns mounted over President Donald Trump’s selection of federal housing finance regulator Bill Pulte to serve as director of national intelligence.

Some Republicans joined Democrats in the 47-52 vote against a a procedural motion that would have set up a final vote on the extension next week, complicating efforts to extend the critical program before it expires on June 12. The vote came after an overnight session on separate legislation funding immigration enforcement agencies.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said following the vote that the Senate “will take another run at it” next week but that Democrats' opposition is a “terribly irresponsible position.”

“The naming of Pulte to that position, although the timing arguably wasn’t the best, I still don’t think it ought to derail something that’s this important,” Thune said.

The vote marked the latest setback for Trump and intelligence officials, who have spent months pushing to extend a key provision of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that allows agencies such as the CIA, National Security Agency and FBI to collect communications from foreign targets without a warrant.

Concerns that the program can incidentally sweep up Americans’ communications left Republican leaders only able to pass short-term extensions while negotiations continued. Critics wanted a warrant requirement when those communications are accessed.

Seven Republican senators joined nearly all Democrats in voting against the bill, with Sen. John Fetterman voting for it.

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee who had worked to negotiate the bill, voted against it. He said earlier Thursday that he and committee Chair Sen. Tom Cotton had reached what he described as a “compromise” on a “strong bill,” but that the “complete irresponsibility of putting forward” Pulte had changed the equation.

Pulte has seen pushback to his appointment from both Democrats and Republicans for his lack of experience and past controversies. Thune said the position shouldn’t be “weaponized” and should be led by “professionals.”

“Does anybody think it makes good sense to give him the keys to the 18 intelligence agencies?” Warner said.

Trump on Thursday said Pulte would not be his “permanent” choice for the critical security post.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., a longtime critic of the surveillance system, said the bipartisan vote was proof that “reform efforts transcend red and blue.”

“It’s a message that Americans aren’t going to stand for law abiding people being spied on,” Wyden told The Associated Press.

The Senate is expected to revisit the legislation when lawmakers return next week.

Any agreement would still need to clear the chamber’s 60-vote threshold before heading to the House, where lawmakers have yet to resolve differences over a provision restricting a central bank digital currency that House Republican leaders added to secure support for the bill.

—

Associated Press reporter Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.