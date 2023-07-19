Pierce County animal shelter waives adoption fees to solve capacity crisis

TACOMA Wash. — When staff opened the shelter doors they looked at each other thinking, “Where will we put them?”

The Tacoma and Pierce County Humane Society is rapidly reaching capacity and is waiving fees in hopes of increasing adoption.

“Our shelter has taken in 460 animals so far this month, and every day has become a battle to find space. We are now placing dogs in temporary crates and housing 2 - 3 dogs in single kennels because there is nowhere else for them to go,” wrote an employee in a recent press release.

The shelter urgently needs space in order to continue operations and the staff asks that if you have been considering adoption, now is the time.

You can visit the Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society to meet the animals and adopt them for free. No appointment is necessary.









