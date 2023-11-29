North Sound News

Garage blown across the street after Bothell home explodes

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Image 1 of 8

Bothell home explosion

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Firefighters responded to a home explosion in Bothell Wednesday morning, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

At about 9 a.m. a home in the 19700 block of 25th Drive Southeast blew up in a suspected gas explosion.

According to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, the garage door was blown across the street and part of a roof structure collapsed.

The home was vacant and no firefighters were hurt.

KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the scene to gather more information.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read