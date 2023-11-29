Garage blown across the street after Bothell home explodes

Firefighters responded to a home explosion in Bothell Wednesday morning, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

At about 9 a.m. a home in the 19700 block of 25th Drive Southeast blew up in a suspected gas explosion.

According to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, the garage door was blown across the street and part of a roof structure collapsed.

The home was vacant and no firefighters were hurt.

The explosion was heard and felt a long distance away. Windows on near by homes blew out from the force of the explosion. Crews are now cleaning up and fire marshals are on scene. pic.twitter.com/GFnk7tLApt — Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (@SnoRegionalFire) November 29, 2023

KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the scene to gather more information.

