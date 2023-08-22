North Sound News

Fallen tree takes down power lines in Bothell

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A large tree crashed down in Bothell, taking down power lines and blocking traffic, Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bothell Fire Department.

At about 3:42 p.m., crews were alerted to the tree that fell across Waynita Way, near the 15500 block.

Bothell police are diverting traffic in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area between State Route 522 and 96th Avenue Northeast and 100th Avenue Northeast at 145th Avenue Northeast.

Puget Sound Energy is working on the impact of power in the area.

