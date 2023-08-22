Fallen tree takes down power lines in Bothell

A large tree crashed down in Bothell, taking down power lines and blocking traffic, Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bothell Fire Department.

At about 3:42 p.m., crews were alerted to the tree that fell across Waynita Way, near the 15500 block.

Bothell police are diverting traffic in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area between State Route 522 and 96th Avenue Northeast and 100th Avenue Northeast at 145th Avenue Northeast.

Puget Sound Energy is working on the impact of power in the area.

Please seek alternate routes. Officers diverting all traffic, as power lines/poles were impacted. Utility crews have been notified. pic.twitter.com/HbBH3BbDKC — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) August 22, 2023

