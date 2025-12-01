Storm causes chaos in the Midwest disrupting holiday travel for millions

Thousands of flights are facing delays and cancellations across the Midwest and the East Coast due to a major winter storm.

Many travellers returning home over the Thanksgiving weekend ran into significant disruptions at major airport hubs.

12 inches of snow have fallen over the weekend, particularly in the Great Lakes region.

The storm has deeply impacted Chicago O’Hare International Airport, according to the Associated Press.

Well over half of its flights were delayed or canceled, creating a ripple effect across the national air travel system.

400 flights have been canceled, and 45 flights have been delayed at Detroit Metro Airport.

Seattle-Tacoma Airport remains unaffected at this time.

