Wild encounter: Arctic fox found in an Oregon park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Arctic foxes aren’t native to Oregon, but one was found roaming a Portland park over the weekend.

According to Bird Alliance of Oregon, someone brought the exotic animal to their Wildlife Care Center.

Employees say they believe the fox either escaped from captivity or was dumped at the park on purpose because the animal isn’t afraid of humans and approached them when rescued.

“Unfortunately this Arctic fox’s story is all too common. Wild animals aren’t pets, and treating them like domestic animals isn’t just dangerous for people, but it’s often a death sentence for wildlife,” Bird Alliance of Oregon wrote on Facebook.

“Even if they are rescued or removed from captivity, the animal will never be able to return to the wild.”

The fox, which is a female, is in good health.

Staff says she is a bit thin and dehydrated but they are keeping her fed and caring for her until the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife determines what happens next.

