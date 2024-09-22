Week 4 Reactions: USC loses in Big 10 debut & Oklahoma faces QB controversy | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman talk Michigan’s win against USC. The Wolverines got the win but they still have big issues at QB. Speaking of QBs, after struggling offensively vs. Tennessee, Oklahoma finds themselves in a proper quarterback controversy. Clemson topples NC State - is the sky falling for the Wolfpack or can they find a way to live up to their preseason hype?

The trio raise a glass and pour one out as they commemorate the highest highs and lowest lows of the weekend, from Illinois upsetting Nebraska to a UNC loss to James Madison with a shocking scoreline.

(00:40) USC vs. Michigan

(8:49) Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

(18:50) Sky falling for NC State?

(23:37) Sky falling for Oklahoma St?

(27:00) Sky falling for Missouri?

(31:00) Raise a glass

(37:28) Pour one out

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Power Hour and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts