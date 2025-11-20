WATCH: Driver ignored lights and sirens before head-on collision in Iowa

A driver was arrested after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 69 in Iowa that began when a deputy tried to pull over an erratic driver and it was all captured on a Story County deputy’s dashcam.

Story City in Story County is north of Des Moines, Iowa.

Deputy Schroeder was patrolling just south of Story City on Nov. 8 when he saw a vehicle swerving on the highway, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver crossed the center line and moved into oncoming traffic, prompting the deputy to turn on his emergency lights and sirens to stop the vehicle.

Despite the attempt to pull the vehicle over, the sheriff’s office said the driver kept going.

Moments later, a head-on collision occurred, damaging three vehicles.

Deputies said the crash caused significant damage but, fortunately, no one suffered major injuries.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that the incident “was a completely preventable” reminder about the risks of impaired driving.

“Making responsible choices helps keep our roadways safe for all,” the agency said in its statement.

The driver was arrested and faces charges of operating while intoxicated, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

