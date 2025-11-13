WATCH: Deer smashes through cafeteria window at Ohio school, no injuries reported

A deer crashed through a cafeteria window at Amherst Junior High School early Thursday morning, startling students and staff who were preparing for breakfast, according to Principal Mr. Hoffman.

Amherst is west of Cleveland, Ohio.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. when a large deer ran at full speed into a windowpane, shattering the glass and entering the cafeteria.

Several students and staff were inside at the time, but no serious injuries were reported.

Staff members quickly moved to contain the animal, barricading part of the cafeteria and ultimately confining the deer to the stage area.

With help from Amherst Police and several employees, the deer was safely guided out a back door a short time later.

“Our nurse was onsite and able to support any student in need,” Hoffman said. “As shocking as the event was to witness, we are happy to report that no significant injuries took place.”

The school resumed normal operations after the incident.

Students who missed breakfast because of the disruption were offered food during first period.

Hoffman praised both staff and students for their composure during the unexpected event. “Our students handled themselves extremely well,” he said. “I am proud of their maturity and care for one another.”

Parents with questions or concerns were encouraged to contact the school directly.

