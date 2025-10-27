Unemployment benefits call center changes ours to help get you paid quicker

The Employment Security Department (ESD) is adjusting unemployment benefits call center hours to help process the growing number of claims and get customers paid more quickly.

Beginning this week, you can call the unemployment call center with questions about claims at these times:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (normal hours).

Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to noon (adjusted hours).

From noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, ESD says all customer service representatives will focus on processing claims.

According to the Employment Security Department, ongoing unemployment claims are 20% higher than last year.

They also typically grow between October and March when seasonal workers are temporarily laid off.

“Blocking Tuesday and Thursday afternoons allows staff to do more follow-up and customer outreach to resolve questions or issues that may delay paying benefits. This also includes outreach to employers when we have questions about separation reasons,” ESD shared.

ESD is notifying current claimants about this change. The department is also letting them know that some automated unemployment claims messages from Employment Security may still mention different hours.

