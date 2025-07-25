Two people shot at University of New Mexico, campus on lockdown

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — The University of New Mexico (UNM) campus is currently sheltering in place after two people were shot.

The university says the suspect has not been caught and may still be on campus.

According to the school’s LOBO alert, one person is dead and the other is expected to recover. No word on how serious their injuries are.

The University of New Mexico Police say the gunshots were heard at Casas Del Rio on Redondo Drive Northeast in Albuquerque early Friday morning.

Out of an abundance of caution, UNM has closed its Albuquerque central campus. The Health Sciences Center, including all clinical components, remains open.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene and actively investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

(1/3) SHELTER IN PLACE AND AVOID CENTRAL CAMPUS.



In the early morning hours of July 25, 2025, UNMPD received a report of gunshots fired at Casas del Rio (Gila), located at 420 Redondo Dr NE in Albuquerque. Responding officers discovered two individuals had been shot. pic.twitter.com/6jhc0KAyLZ — Univ. of New Mexico (@UNM) July 25, 2025

