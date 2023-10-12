Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs game tonight

Tonight, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video to kick off Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. This week, the Denver Broncos visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos will be looking to end a brutal 15-game losing streak against the Chiefs — the Chiefs will likely be looking for Taylor Swift in the stands. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch Thursday Night Football this week, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Thursday Night Football:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing Thursday Night Football this week?

This week on Thursday Night Football, the Denver Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs, streaming live on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here's the complete schedule for Thursday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.

What channel is the Broncos vs. Chiefs game on?

Thursday night's Broncos at Chiefs game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to stream the Broncos vs. Chiefs game?

Will Taylor Swift be at Travis Kelce's next game?

Taylor Swift is once again rumored to be attending tonight's Chiefs game, even though it is still uncertain as to whether Travis Kelce will be playing tonight due to an ankle injury from his last game against the Vikings.

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: