Small plane allegedly hijacked, flew into airspace over Vancouver, B.C. International Airport

VANCOUVER, B.C. — One person has been arrested after allegedly hijacking a small plane and flying into the airspace above Vancouver International Airport on Tuesday, CNN is reporting.

The airport was shut down for hours as the plane was seen flying erratically and looping in circles before landing at the airport, CNN reports.

Canadian outlet CTV reports that U.S. and Canadian fighter jets were scrambled towards Vancouver.

The pilot’s intentions are not immediately clear, and authorities are still investigating the incident.

©2025 Cox Media Group