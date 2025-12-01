Safety commission warns of exploding E-bike batteries after 31 reports

National — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a warning about lithium-ion batteries used in Rad Power Bikes e-bikes.

They are asking that people stop using the batteries right away.

The batteries can ignite and explode unexpectedly when exposed to water and debris, posing a fire hazard.

CPSC says some batteries exploded even when not charging or in use.

The commission has received 31 reports of fires related to these batteries.

This included 12 incidents of property damage totaling approximately $734,500.

The battery model numbers reported to be affected are RP-1304 and HL-RP-S1304.

CPSC advises owners not to throw the batteries in the trash.

Instead, consumers should contact their local municipal household hazardous waste collection center to find out if it can dispose of the batteries or provide guidance on next steps.

©2025 Cox Media Group