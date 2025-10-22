Robots could replace over half a million jobs at Amazon

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Amazon is aiming to replace more than half a million jobs with robots.

Company executives said automation would allow the company to sell twice as many products within 10 years, without adding to its U.S. workforce.

The tech giant is envisioning warehouses that are 75% operated by robots, according to interviews and documents obtained by The New York Times.

Amazon has even started preparing to soften the blow in impacted communities by working to create a better image of the company, according to The New York Times.

Documents also revealed Amazon is looking to use different terminology, such as “advanced technology” or “cobot” instead of “AI” or “robot.”

The company said the documents referenced by The New York Times are incomplete and don’t represent the company’s overall hiring strategy.

Amazon prepares to lay off 15% of its HR department

Meanwhile, Amazon is preparing to lay off approximately 15% of its HR department — equivalent to around 1,500 of the 10,000 HR employees, according to Fortune. It is currently unknown when the layoffs will take place, and how many jobs in the Puget Sound region are at risk.

The layoffs come alongside Amazon’s massive AI investments, including $100 billion in capital expenditures this year focused on expanding cloud and AI data centers.

In August, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy cited the use of AI as a driver of growth for increased Q2 profits.

He noted millions of customers used Amazon’s shopping agent, the expansion of Alexa+, and the launch of AI programs like DeepFleet.

Contributing: Heather Bosch, KIRO Newsradio; Frank Sumrall and Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

©2025 Cox Media Group