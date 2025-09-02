President Trump to make announcement from Oval Office

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday from the Oval Office.

According to the White House schedule, the announcement will happen at 11 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN that it will be related to the Department of Defense.

The last time the president spoke publicly was a week ago, when he addressed his Cabinet for about three hours.

